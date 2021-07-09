Bhopal: Two make an indecent proposal, molest a woman in front of her fiance, booked

BHOPAL: A 22-year-old woman was molested in front of her fiancÈ, by the latterís relatives. The accused, a relative of the girlís fiancÈ †Yuvraj (name changed) had made an indecent proposal and even molested in front of him on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of Arera Colony, told police that she along with her fiancÈ went to meet his relatives Ram Singh and Sandeep at MP Nagar on Wednesday night. They convinced the couple to join them for a long drive in their car. The couple were initially reluctant but then agreed and they all drove from MP Nagar to Kolar.

When they reached Harshwardhan Nagar area of Kolar, the duo forced Yuvraj to have liquor with them. The duo, in an inebriated state, told Yuvraj to leave his fiancÈe with them at their flat. The indecent proposal led to a brawl between Yuvraj and his two relatives. The accused made objectionable advances toward the woman and harassed her.

The couple then approached Kolar police and lodged a complaint. The police have booked Ram and Sandeep under Sections of assault and harassment. Both of them are on the run.