Bhopal: Two make an indecent proposal, molest a woman in front of her fiance, booked

BHOPAL: A 22-year-old woman was molested in front of her fiancÈ, by the latterís relatives. The accused, a relative of the girlís fiancÈ †Yuvraj (name changed) had made an indecent proposal and even molested in front of him on Wednesday.
The victim, a resident of Arera Colony, told police that she along with her fiancÈ went to meet his relatives Ram Singh and Sandeep at MP Nagar on Wednesday night. They convinced the couple to join them for a long drive in their car. The couple were initially reluctant but then agreed and they all drove from MP Nagar to Kolar.
When they reached Harshwardhan Nagar area of Kolar, the duo forced Yuvraj to have liquor with them. The duo, in an inebriated state, told Yuvraj to leave his fiancÈe with them at their flat. The indecent proposal led to a brawl between Yuvraj and his two relatives. The accused made objectionable advances toward the woman and harassed her.
The couple then approached Kolar police and lodged a complaint. The police have booked Ram and Sandeep under Sections of assault and harassment. Both of them are on the run.
Man molests 9-year-old relative, booked
A 9-year-old girl was molested by her relative around two months ago. The victim told the police that her fatherís relative had visited their house on May 8. The girl was playing outside her house when it started raining. The girl ran inside. Her father's relative was sitting in a room, while the girl's parents had gone for work. Seeing the minor alone, the man groped her. It was only when the girl started screaming that the man released her.
The girl informed her mother when she returned home. The woman spoke to her husband, however, he instead asked her to leave the matter as it would cause embarrassment to the family.
However, the woman managed to convince her husband and the couple along with their daughter went to the police station and lodged a complaint on Thursday. Police have booked the accused under Sections of harassment. He is yet to be arrested.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)