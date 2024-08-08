 Bhopal: Two Loot Rs 15L From Liquor Company At Gun Point
Police said that the looters threatened the manager at gun-point and took the money. Their act has been caught on CCTV cameras.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:04 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two gun-wielding men barged into a flat located in Rachna Tower, situated in Rachna Nagar area of the city on Wednesday morning, and looted Rs 15 lakh from the offices of a liquor company in broad daylight.

Police said that the looters threatened the manager at gun-point and took the money. Their act has been caught on CCTV cameras.

TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar, Govindpura police station told Free Press that the flat where the incident took place belongs to former MLA Santosh Sahu. He said two men, who had guns and arms reached the flat, where the liquor company office was located, and knocked on the door. When no one opened the door, they called out to an employee, Virendra Gupta. The manager of the office, Shyam Sundar Jaiswal (63) came outside and the miscreants said they wanted to meet Gupta, so Jaiswal invited them to sit inside the office.

The suspects asked Jaiswal for water, and as he headed towards the kitchen to fetch it, both the suspects flashed their guns and pointed it towards Jaiswal, and forced him to give the money which they kept in a bag. They forced Jaiswal to escort them till the first floor, then pushed him and escaped.

Police said the office was being run in the building illegally.

Attempt to rob company employee two days ago too: DCP

Zone-2 DCP Shraddha Tiwari told Free Press that two days ago, a robbery attempt had been made at another employee of the company, named Vijendra Gupta, who had managed to dodge the attack. DCP Tiwari added that Gupta had informed the police about the same, and had been ferrying Rs 8 lakh in cash at that time.

MPs, MLAs live in the building

Investigating officials at the Govindpura police station expressed surprise at the liquor company office being operated unauthorisedly in a building meant for residences of the MPs and the MLAs. They added that it shall be inspected whether the flat owner had got the police verification of the tenants conducted or not.

