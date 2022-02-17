Bhopal: Two leading colleges sign MoU to conduct job oriented courses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two leading colleges of Bhopal - Institute for Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE) and Government Maharani Laxmi Bai Girls Post Graduate (Autonomous) College signed a memorandum of understanding to recognize and conduct various job oriented courses for the students and faculties of IEHE and MLB College, both online and offline, as per an official release.

The course will be taken up under internship/vocational trainings/ faculty development programmes.

The signatories to the MoU include director IEHE Dr Pragyesh Agrwal and principal MLB College Dr Mukesh Dikshit. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Mahipal Singh Yadav and Dr SD Mishra from IEHE whereas Dr Archana Mishra and Dr Ratna Sharma were from MLB College.

On behalf of IEHE, the director and on behalf of MLB College, the principal shall act as the implementing authorities, for operating the various provisions of the MOU.

IEHE, an autonomous Institute under the Department of Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh is engaged in IT solutions and Training in job oriented courses/ general comprehensive programmes of training.

Under the MoU, IEHE will provide short-term training programs to under graduate and post graduate students of MLB College.

IEHE will also†enhance knowledge, skills, attitudes and awareness among the students in their respective fields of specialization; support students in the development of their projects, wherever possible; organize skill development courses in specified areas of advanced technology and management skills for the teaching staff. Besides, IEHE will also extend faculty support in form of consultancy for the mutual benefit of both Institutions, as per the release.

MLB College shall identify trainee students in appropriate strength and depute them for training; intimate the students to abide by the systems, rules, discipline prevalent on the campus of IEHE.

MLB College will also extend support to IEHE by providing consultancy services in the form of faculty support, wherever it is possible.

