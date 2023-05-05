Bhopal: Two land buyers duped of Rs 89 lakh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A builder duped land buyer of Rs 48.50 lakh in Bawadia Kala, said Chuna Bhatti police on Thursday. A similar case came up in Kolar. According to police, the complainant Narendra Sahu runs agriculture business and owns a warehouse. He had made an agreement with builder and coloniser RK Lalwani. A colony was developed in Bawadia Kala by Akansha Grah Nirman Samiti.

An agreement was made to purchase two plots for Rs 90 lakh. An advance amount of Rs 48.50 lakh was given on March 20, 2020. When Sahu asked for registration of land, Lalwani made excuses. Later, he promised to return the amount. After two years, neither the money was given and nor the registration was inked. The victim approached Bhopal police commissioner and filed the complaint.

After preliminary investigation, the police came to know about fraud. The police have registered the case against RK Lalwani.

Another case

A similar case came up in Kolar where the builder sold the same plot to two persons. Kolar police said complainant Dipti Singh had purchased plot from Pratik Keswani in the colony laid by Mandakni Grah Nirman Sahkari Samiti for Rs 40 lakh. When she reached for registration of of land papers, she came to know that the plot was already sold to someone else. The victim asked Pratik to return the amount. Accused gave assurance but didn’t return the money. The victim then approached police and filed the complaint. The police have registered the case and have started the investigation.

