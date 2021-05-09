Bhopal: Two killed, four injured in auto-dumper collision

BHOPAL: Two persons were killed and four sustained injuries when their auto collided with a speeding dumper on early Sunday. The incident occurred around 05:30 am, at Chola road.

The Hanumanganj police said the four men inside the auto were heading towards Nadra bus stand from the Ganesh mandir area. They were carrying vegetables in the auto that met with the accident.

The dumper was at a very high speed and after the collision, it hit a building before it stopped. The auto was badly damaged and police had to use a cutter to bring the bodies out.

The victims were taken to Hamidia hospital where two of them were declared dead. The deceased were identified as Rahul Nagar 32 and Anand Bankar 20. The four injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The dumper driver is at large while the vehicle has been seized, said the Hanumanganj police.