Bhopal: Two kids get entrapped in mattresses, die of suffocation

BHOPAL: Two cousin brother and sister died after they got trapped in the mattresses piled up in a room on Friday. They died of suffocation inside the mattresses. The tragic incident was reported in Barkhedi Kalan in the evening.

The victims, 5-year-old Harshit Maran and 5-year-old Anshika Maran were playing in their house when suddenly they got entrapped under the mattresses that fell on them. Dileep and Deepak Maran run a tent house business and they had stacked the mattresses in a room on first floor of the house. The room was not locked from outside and thus two children reached first floor while playing on Friday afternoon.

Their family members did not find them anywhere. In the evening, one of them reached room and found mattresses pile disturbed. On shifting the mattresses, they found the children inside. They were rushed to hospital, but it was too late by then.

Ratibad station house officer Sudesh Tiwari said there were several mattresses stacked one above the other and while playing, the tent house material slid on them. This led to their death due to suffocation as their cries for for help could not reach family members who were on the ground floor, he said.