 Bhopal: Two Held With Cannabis, Illicit Liquor
The accused were arrested under same offence earlier too.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khajuri Sadak police station staff arrested two persons on Sunday late night who were in a bid to sell large quantities of cannabis and illicit liquor, the police said.

Khajuri Sadak police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Nigam said police received a tip-off on Sunday late night that two men near Phanda were in a bid to sell illicit liquor and cannabis.

Acting on the tip-off, the police rushed to the spot and nabbed both the suspects. When they were frisked, the cops recovered 300 grams of cannabis and 20 litres of illicit liquor. The accused identified themselves as Chandan Raikwar (30) and Kanhaiyya Lal (26). They told police that they had earlier been arrested for peddling cannabis and illicit liquor.

The cops took the duo under custody and registered a case against them under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Excise Act.

