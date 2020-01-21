Bhopal: Two held for vehicle lifting, 12 two-wheelers recovered

BHOPAL: Nishatpura police have arrested two vehicle-lifters – both in their early twenties - and seized 12 two-wheelers worth Rs 3.2lakh from their possession. The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Danish (21) of Karond and Aslam Shah (23). Police said Danish is habitual criminal and in past was booked for assault, extortion and illegal possession of arms. He also sent to jail in connection with drugging and raping a girl several times. After his release from jail, he started lifting bikes to fulfill his desire to lead a luxurious life. Aslam, a resident of Vidisha was staying at a rented room in Karond. Crime record of Aslam is being looked into.

Nishatpura police said, the two vehicle-lifters were nabbed near a checking point at Housing Board Colony when they failed to furnish papers of the two-wheeler they were riding. On being questioned, the duo not only confessed to have stolen the scooter, they told police that in past they have lifted more than 11 two-wheelers from the city. Active in vehicle-lifting for over two years, they used to pick the vehicles then would keep it parked at public parking lot for a while and then would sell it off, said police.