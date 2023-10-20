 Bhopal: Two Held For Possession Of Illegal Arms In Karond
Bhopal: Two Held For Possession Of Illegal Arms In Karond

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch sleuths arrested two men loitering suspiciously in the Karond area of the city on Thursday night. Two firearms were seized from them. In view of the coming elections, the police have conducted a number of raids after the model code of conduct is in force. 

Additional DCP of Crime branch, Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that on Thursday late night, the crime branch received a tip-off about a man lurking with a loaded pistol in Karond area of the city. The sleuths swooped down on him. The suspect identified himself as Altaf Ali (28). He told the cops that he had purchased it from another man named Mohamamd Anas, who resides in Gautam Nagar. Anas too was arrested thereafter.

Additional DCP Chouhan said that Anas is a listed criminal. 

