Bhopal: Two held for online cricket betting, cash, gadgets worth Rs 3L seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhinagar police have arrested two men on charges of indulging in online cricket betting. The duo was also placing bets on others' behalf as well, the police said on Friday. The police added that they have seized gadgets worth 3 lakh and cash from their possession. Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma said that they received a tip-off about two men indulging in online cricket betting in Maple tree colony of Gandhinagar.

During the raid, police found the duo placing bets online and maintaining the accounts in a notebook. The accused have been identified as Pawan Kumar Chandwani (42) and Prakash Kherajani (43), both native residents of Bhopal. The duo told police that their accomplice, Sahil had arranged a rented accommodation for them and provided them gadgets for online betting. Police have seized LED television sets, one laptop, two cell phones, and other gadgets and also Rs 4900 from their possession. Search is on for the third accused, Sharma said.