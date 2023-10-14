Bhopal: Two Held For Breaking Into Hanuman Temple In TT Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police of city have arrested two persons for breaking into a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman in TT Nagar locality of the city and making away with the donation box on October 9, the police said. A third accused is absconding. The police are confident that he too will be in custody soon.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati said the complainant; Ajay Tiwari is the priest of the Hanuman temple in TT Nagar. He had approached the police on October 10, and filed a case against the unidentified persons who had sneaked into the temple on the intervening night of October 9 and 10, and decamped with the donation box which contained an amount close to Rs 6 thousand.

The police registered a complaint and began searching for those accused following CCTV footages. On Thursday, the police managed to swoop down on the accused, who were identified as Fareed Khan and Shahrukh Khan. On being interrogated, they disclosed another accomplice named Salim.

