Bhopal: Two held for blackmailing people with morphed obscene pictures

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police have arrested two members of a gang from Mumbai who blackmailed people with morphed obscene pictures. The gang had accessed the data of the people whom they had lured with offering loans at low-interest rates.

The gang had developed an App and they would make the people interested in borrowing loan to download it. They would then procure the data and pictures of the people who installed their App and then blackmail them with their morphed obscene photos. The accused, who have been identified as Sanjay Narayan Sasulkar and Vaibhav Pawar, have duped numerous people of crores of money, officials said. They are being questioned for the involvement of other accused in the crime. The Bhopal crime branch had taken cognizance of an incident reported in December 2022.

The complainant Ranjeet Singh Thakur approached police on December 14 stating that he had taken loan through an online-based APP some time ago and had even repaid all installments. Even then, the App operators had gained access to all his data and morphed his photos. They were using the same for blackmailing him for money. Crime branch during the investigation found that the accused were operating the App from Mumbai. A team was constituted, which left for Mumbai and collared two accused.

