Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:02 PM IST

Bhopal: Two groups fight for domination, six people suffer severe injuries

The police have registered two cross cases under relevant sections of IPC and started investigation into the incident.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons have sustained severe injuries after two groups clashed late on Wednesday night for domination in Kainchi Chhola locality of the city, sources said on Thursday.

The police have registered two cross cases under relevant sections of IPC and started investigation into the incident. The injured from both groups were undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.

The incident occurred at Kainchi-Chhola locality of the old city. According to reports, Vicky Sardar, 32, along with his friends was returning home from a tea stall when a group of people reportedly belonging to Kuchbandiya family waylaid him and attacked him.

On getting information, people from Sardar’s group also reached the spot. Eyewitnesses said that both sides attacked each other with lathis, iron rods and stones.

A police team later rushed to the spot and dispersed the unruly mob. There is also a report of firing in air, but the police denied.

Police sources said that both groups were involved in the illegal sale of liquor. “It is not the first time when they clashed. In the past, they have clashed on many occasions over domination in illegal business,” said a police officer.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
