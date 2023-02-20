Bhopal: Two drug peddlers held with booty worth Rs 9.6 lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch officials on Monday arrested two drug peddlers with goods worth Rs 9.6 lakh. The drugs seized from them are worth Rs 1.9 lakh, while the car used to transport the drugs is worth Rs 7.7 lakh, crime branch officials said.

According to officials, the crime branch received a tip-off about two men sitting inside a white car. The team reached the spot and nabbed the suspects.

When the team questioned suspects, one of them identified himself as Aakash Shukla (22), while the other identified himself as Shoaib Belim (27). On frisking them, the team found 15 grams of MD powder and 40 grams of charas. The team took the accused duo into custody under NDPS Act and seized the drugs as well as the car.

Currently, the team is questioning accused about people who supplied drugs to them, officials said.

Read Also Bhopal: MP wins excellent state award for works in irrigation sector

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)