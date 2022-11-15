Bhopal: Two dengue deaths reported in city

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two deaths caused due to dengue were reported in Bairagarh in last 15 days. The private hospital where patients died and Mayor-in-Council member have confirmed the deaths.

However, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari has denied it. “There is no dengue death in Bhopal district. Deaths are normal. We are continuous monitoring the situation. BMC teams have been pressed into service for fogging and spraying insecticide specially on vacate plots,” he added.

According to report, Pradeep Motiyani of Bairagarh was admitted in Chirayu Hospital after he tested dengue positive. He died while undergoing treatment. Sanjay Giri Goswami, 35, of Sanjay Nagar, Bairagarh, died due to dengue.

Chirayu Hospital’s Dr Mangal Giri said, “Pradeep Motiyani, 36, died in Chirayu Hospital. He was admitted after he tested dengue positive. He died because his condition was already critical.”

Bhopal Mayor-in-Council member Rajesh Hingorani said, “Two dengue deaths were reported in Bairagarh in last 15 days. Pradeep Motiyani and Sanjay Giri died due to dengue in Bairagarh. Though situation is serious, BMC has taken prompt measures to control it.”

“We have launched campaign to curb spread of dengue. We have taken initiative to raise awareness and asked people to drain out stored water from pots and other places,” Hingorani added.

