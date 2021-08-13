Bhopal: Two Delta+ deaths, 12 cases so far in state

BHOPAL: Twelve cases of Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus has been reported in the state till Thursday. Two deaths too have been reported so far, one in Ujjain and another in Ashok Nagar.

According to government officials, a woman from Ujjain and a man from Ashok Nagar succumbed to the virus after their samples returned positive for Delta Plus variant. Cases of Delta plus have been reported in Bhopal, Ashok Nagar, Raisen, Datia and Ujjain.

Three such patients, who have received either one or both dosage of vaccine, are under home isolation without any complication. They have already tested negative for the virus after treatment. Apart from them, two others, who had not received any jab so far, too managed to beat the infection. While one of them is a 22-year-old woman, another is a two-year toddler. Health commissioner Akash Tripathi said, "Only two deaths have been reported so far due to Delta Plus in Madhya Pradesh. One death was reported from Ujjain and another from Ashok Nagar. Both had not received any jab. Only 12 cases of Delta Plus have been detected in Bhopal, Ashok Nagar, Raisen, Datia and Ujjain." According to health experts, the Delta variant was the cause of deadly second corona wave that struck the country between March and May. The health infrastructure couldn't match the requirements, thousands were killed and lakhs were infected. The transmissibility and attack rate of the Delta variant are higher than the other variants of the virus.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:01 AM IST