Bhopal: Two-Day Training Of Collectors For Poll Preparations Begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two-day training of district collectors and election officers for Assembly elections preparations began at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration here on Wednesday. Chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan has asked the officials to study the instructions received from the Election Commission thoroughly to ensure that the election process is carried as per the rules and completed on schedule time. The collectors and district election officers of all 52 districts of the state are being given necessary training by master trainers of the ECI on vulnerability mapping, sweep activity, MCMC, paid-news, physical verification of polling stations, e-roll, law and order, EVM, VVPAT.

