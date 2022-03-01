Watch video: Two-day skydiving festival begins at RGPV ground, today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day skydiving festival has begun at RGPV (Rajiv Gandhi University of Technology) Ground here at 11:00 am, today.

The fest being organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board was inaugurated by Home Minister Narottam Mishra. The minister for Tourism and Culture Usha Thakur also joined the event virtually.

According to reports, all 14 slots have been booked. The charges are Rs 31,000 per person. The adventure lovers above 18 years are jumping from a height of 10,000 feet.

A medical certificate saying that they are in good health is mandatory. After Bhopal, the Camp will also be organised in Ujjain from March 3-6.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Bhopal: Govt wants us to travel to western border of Ukraine for evacuation

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:26 AM IST