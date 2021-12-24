Bhopal: Two-day 'Anugoonj' ends with songs, instrumental music, classical dances

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day cultural event ëAnugoonjí ended with group songs, instrumental music, and Indian classical dances under Dhanak at Subhash Government Higher Secondary School on Thursday evening.

The annual event was organised by the School Education Department to showcase the creative skills of children. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief guest. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar presided over the event.

Instrumental music, group songs, various classical dances of India, Bharatnatyam, Manipuri, Odissi, Kathak, Fusion and Western dance etc. were presented which delighted the audience.

Students of government schools from Bhopal presented ëBharat Maa Stutií through various classical dance forms including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Manipuri, Mohiniattam and Kuchipudi. Based on the composition of Mayuram Vishwanatha Sastri, the dance was one of the major attractions of the event.

Students of government schools of Indore presented Kathak dance ëKavya Ninaadí. The compositions of some of the poets of MP like Kalidas, Bhartrihari, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, Padmakar, Makhanlal Chaturvedi, Shivmangal Singh Suman etc. have been used in the dance.

Students of government schools of Gwalior and Indore presented instrumental music 'Bharat Swar Malika'. The students of government schools of Bhopal presented a song under 'Sangeet ki Yatra' which depicted the origin of sound. Students from Gwalior presented 'Dashavatar' Students from Gwalior presented 'Dashavatar' through Manipuri dance.

They showcased the ten incarnations of Lord Vishna like Mastya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashurama, Shri Ram, Buddha and Kalki.

