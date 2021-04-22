Bhopal: Two COVID centres will come up in state capital for symptomatic patients

Bhopal: Two COVID centres will come up in state capital for symptomatic COVID patients. One will be in Berasia and other will be in Govindpura Industrial areas. Both the centres will reduce the patients load on main hospitals.

MLA Vishnu Khatri with a team of officials took the stock of COVID Centre in Vidhya Vihar building which will be converted into a COVID centre for symptomatic patients.

It will reduce the load of main hospitals in Bhopal. All facilities will be provided in the COVID centre. Facilities such as lunch, dinner, snacks, tea will also there for the COVID patients. Doctor teams will also be present there for monitoring patients.

Similarly, Collector Avinash Lawania said that a covid centre will also be set up in Govindpura Industrial area. He had gone there for meeting with office-bearers of the Govindpura Industrialists Association for oxygen production. He further said that in cases situation arises, more covid centres will be opened in view of increasing corona cases.