Bhopal: Two Booked For Stopping Auto-Rickshaw, Robbing Driver Of Rs 7.5K In Hanumanganj | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons stopped an auto-rickshaw in Hanumanganj and asked the driver to drop them to a city locality on Wednesday evening.

The duo allegedly took the auto driver to a deserted location where they robbed him of his cash and fled from the spot, the police said. They added that they have begun investigation to trace the accused and apprehend them.

Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said that the complainant, Rambabu Vishwakarma is an auto driver by profession.

He approached the cops on Thursday, stating that he was passing through Dulichand ka bagh locality in Hanumanganj on Wednesday evening, at around 8:30 pm.

Two unidentified men stopped him on his way and asked him to drop them to a city locality. Vishwakarma agreed and both the men sat inside his auto rickshaw.

They told Vishwakarma to take the route as instructed by them. Eventually, the auto landed at a deserted city locality, where both the men deboarded the auto and threatened Vishwakarma to give them all the money he had, at knife point.

Vishwakarma gave them Rs 7.5k, after which the accused fled from there, while threatening him of dire consequences.

