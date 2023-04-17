Bhopal: Two booked for stealing cell phones worth Rs 1.25L

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhinagar police have registered a case against two men for making off with two cell phones worth Rs 1.25 lakh in Gandhinagar locality, the police said. Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma said that the complainant, Nikhil Thakur (19) works as a delivery boy. He had gone to Gandhinagar area to deliver two cell phones to the buyer, identified as Sanjay Agrawal.

Agrawal told him over phone to come to Jail Road to deliver the parcel. As soon as he reached there, two men waiting there struck a conversation with him and took the parcel containing cell phones from him to go through its features. During this, Nikhil began arranging the valuables kept in his bag, while the accused fled from the spot in a jiffy. Thakur approached the police, who have registered a case and are sifting through CCTV footage to get a hang of the incidents, as they suspect foul play by Nikhil too, SHO Sharma said.