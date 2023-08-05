 Bhopal: Two Booked For Stabbing Woman To Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two Booked For Stabbing Woman To Death

Bhopal: Two Booked For Stabbing Woman To Death

The police added that the incident took place at 12 noon on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Two Booked For Stabbing Woman To Death | Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhola police station staff on Saturday registered a case of murder against two unidentified persons for barging inside a house and stabbing a married woman to death on Saturday, the police said.

The police added that the incident took place at 12 noon on Saturday. Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Udayveer Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that woman hacked to death was Preeti Sharma (34). Sharma lived with her husband and a year-and-a-half-old son in a rented accommodation in Chhola area.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Booked For Sending College Friend's Obscene Photographs To Her Husband
article-image

On Saturday noon, Sharma’s husband had left for work while she was at home along with her kid. Two armed men with covered faces entered her house and stabbed her with knife, SHO Bhadoria said.

Police said it appeared to be a pre-planned murder. Further investigations are on in the case and the police are sifting through CCTV footages to ascertain the identity of the accused, SHO Bhadoria said.

Read Also
Indore To Soon Become Tier-1 City With Help Of MP's New IT Policy, Says Science & Tech Principal...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Dr Saraswathi’s Parents Approach Police For FIR Against Medical Teachers

Bhopal: Dr Saraswathi’s Parents Approach Police For FIR Against Medical Teachers

Bhopal: Collisions On Roads, Blame Defunct Traffic Signals

Bhopal: Collisions On Roads, Blame Defunct Traffic Signals

Government In Mission Mode To Repair Potholed Roads Of Bhopal

Government In Mission Mode To Repair Potholed Roads Of Bhopal

Bhopal: Plans Afoot To Bring Wild Buffaloes From Assam

Bhopal: Plans Afoot To Bring Wild Buffaloes From Assam

Bhopal: Utkarsh Ends With Folk, Tribal Dances Of 12 States

Bhopal: Utkarsh Ends With Folk, Tribal Dances Of 12 States