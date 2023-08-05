Bhopal: Two Booked For Stabbing Woman To Death | Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhola police station staff on Saturday registered a case of murder against two unidentified persons for barging inside a house and stabbing a married woman to death on Saturday, the police said.

The police added that the incident took place at 12 noon on Saturday. Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Udayveer Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that woman hacked to death was Preeti Sharma (34). Sharma lived with her husband and a year-and-a-half-old son in a rented accommodation in Chhola area.

On Saturday noon, Sharma’s husband had left for work while she was at home along with her kid. Two armed men with covered faces entered her house and stabbed her with knife, SHO Bhadoria said.

Police said it appeared to be a pre-planned murder. Further investigations are on in the case and the police are sifting through CCTV footages to ascertain the identity of the accused, SHO Bhadoria said.