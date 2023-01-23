Bhopal: Two booked for snatching gold chain

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified scooter-borne men snatched a gold chain from an 82-year-old woman outside her house in Arera Colony on Saturday. The matter was reported to Habibganj police who have begun looking for the accused. According to Habibganj police station house officer Manish Bhadoria, Manju Batra (82) is a resident of E-4, Arera Colony. Batra’s son, Rajendra approached them at 12 noon on Saturday, stating that his mother was sitting outside her house at 11 am, when two unidentified scooter-borne men approached her. They inquired about an address from Batra. As Batra guided them, the man riding pillion on the scooter snatched her gold chain and the duo fled. Batra screamed and tried to alert the passers-by, but the accused had escaped by then. When her son Rajendra learnt about the incident, he lodged complaint at Habibganj police station. The police are sifting through the CCTV footages to trace the accused, Bhadoria said.

