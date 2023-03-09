Bhopal: Two booked for attempt to extort money from shop owner

e-Paper Get App
One of them asked for a cigarette, while the other one pointed his gun towards him and demanded to hand over all the cash to him, else he would shoot him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police have registered a case against two men for attempting to extort money from a grocery store owner in Hanumanganj locality of the city on Wednesday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Hanumanganj police station, Mahendra Singh Chouhan said that the complainant, Charan Singh Gurjar, owns a grocery store at Samanantar Road of Hanumanganj. He approached the police on Wednesday, stating that he was at his shop in the morning, when two masked men arrived there.

One of them asked for a cigarette, while the other one pointed his gun towards him and demanded to hand over all the cash to him, else he would shoot him. When Gurjar refused to give him cash, the accused tried to enter his shop. Gurjar screamed and tried to alert the locals and passers-by, after which the duo sped away on their bike.

Gurjar then approached the Hanumanganj police and lodged a case against the accused duo. The police have registered a case and are sifting through CCTV footage of the area to trace the accused.

