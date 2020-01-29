Bhopal: Two BMC employees held for accepting bribe for releasing ex-gratia amount

BHOPAL: Lokayukta police caught red-handed two municipal employees accepting bribe for releasing ex-gratia amount.

One Sunil Sarathe approached the Lokayukta informing that his neighbour Kamini Bai, who lost his son, was being made to shell out money to BMC clerk for releasing Rs 2.60 lakh ex-gratia amount announced by government.

Manoj Jain, the BMC clerk posted at ward No-10 had demanded Rs 25,000 for releasing the compensation amount announced by government. The deceased’s mother was to hand over Rs 5000 to clerk as first instalment on Wednesday. The Lokayukta sleuths laid a trap and caught Jain as he was accepting the cash.

Similarly, Samsuddin the accountant posted at BMC main office at Mata Mandir, had demanded Rs 3000 from the applicant for releasing the amount. The applicant in his complaint said that ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh was announced on death of his father. However the accountant asked him to pay the bribe for releasing the amount. The accountant had already taken Rs 1000 earlier and on Wednesday he was to give second instalment of Rs 2000 when the lokayukta police caught his red-handed accepting the cash.