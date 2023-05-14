 Bhopal: Two autorickshaw drivers held for attacking each other
As the argument heated up, the two came to blows. They flashed knives and attacked each other.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Argument between two autorickshaw drivers in Bairagarh on Sunday morning resulted in scuffle, in which both the drivers began attacking each other with knife, the police said on Sunday. The police added that the wife of one of them tried to intervene, who sustained injury in the incident. Both the drivers were arrested later, the police said.

Bairagarh police station incharge (SHO) Dinesh Pratap Singh said that on Sunday at around 11 am, two auto drivers named Rohit Sahu (20) and Shahrukh Khan (20) had an altercation over parking their autorickshaws in the parking stand. As the argument heated up, the two came to blows. They flashed knives and attacked each other. Sahu’s wife reached the spot during this and tried to intervene who sustained injuries in the incident. Later, she left the spot in a different auto-rickshaw, while the passers-by recorded a video of the incident. The Bairagarh police were informed who rushed to the spot and arrested Sahu and Khan.

