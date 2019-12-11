Bhopal: Two arrested with INSAS rifles & ammunition

BHOPAL: Son of a Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Army deserter of Sikh regiments (Jharkhand) have been arrested in connection with stealing INSAS rifles and ammunition from the Pachmari Army training camp in Hoshanabad district. Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested both from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh (25), an Army deserter who had been missing from work since October 15 and his accomplice Jagtar Singh alias Jagga who is the son of a Khalistani militant.

While Harpreet, who joined the army in 2015, was arrested from Chotala village, Jagga was nabbed from Kandhali Narandpur village. Both hail from Miani village near Tanda in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

Jagga is the son Harbhajan Singh, a Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorist who was arrested in connection with a blast in Tarn Taran in September.

Two 5.56-mm INSAS rifles, three magazines and 20 cartridges have been recovered from them. On December 15, 2015, Harpreet was commissioned in the Sikh regiment at Ramgarh in Jharkhand. He was trained as a bandsman at Pachmarhi and deputed as B-Flat Clariant (musician) in June 2017.