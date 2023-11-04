 Bhopal: Two Arrested With Charas Worth ₹2 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two Arrested With Charas Worth ₹2 Lakh

Bhopal: Two Arrested With Charas Worth ₹2 Lakh

The officials concerned rushed to the spot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the city crime branch on Saturday arrested two persons with charas worth Rs 2 lakh in Shahjahanabad.

Additional DCP (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch received a tip-off about two youths selling charas in small packets in the area.

The officials concerned rushed to the spot. Initially, the accused tried to flee on spotting the crime branch team, but were eventually detained. On checking them, the officials found 201 grams of charas.

The accused told the police that they had stolen the charas by breaking into a slum on Dussehra. The accused, identified as Ayub Khan (23) and Neeraj Maina (25), were taken into custody. The seized charas is valued at Rs 2 lakh, additional DCP Chouhan said.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Day Temperature Starts To Dip In Bhopal, Night Remains Constant
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Writting Tools: Full Stop Dad’s Daughter, Comma Mamma’s Boy

Writting Tools: Full Stop Dad’s Daughter, Comma Mamma’s Boy

MP Election 2023: Shiv Sena Supports BJP

MP Election 2023: Shiv Sena Supports BJP

Bhopal: Two Arrested With Charas Worth ₹2 Lakh

Bhopal: Two Arrested With Charas Worth ₹2 Lakh

Baghel Government Patronised Mahadev App Promoters: Sharma

Baghel Government Patronised Mahadev App Promoters: Sharma

Bhopal: Nath Hits Out At Scindia Over Fake Loan Waiver Certificate Allegation

Bhopal: Nath Hits Out At Scindia Over Fake Loan Waiver Certificate Allegation