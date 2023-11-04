Bhopal: Two Arrested With Charas Worth ₹2 Lakh

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the city crime branch on Saturday arrested two persons with charas worth Rs 2 lakh in Shahjahanabad.

Additional DCP (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch received a tip-off about two youths selling charas in small packets in the area.

The officials concerned rushed to the spot. Initially, the accused tried to flee on spotting the crime branch team, but were eventually detained. On checking them, the officials found 201 grams of charas.

The accused told the police that they had stolen the charas by breaking into a slum on Dussehra. The accused, identified as Ayub Khan (23) and Neeraj Maina (25), were taken into custody. The seized charas is valued at Rs 2 lakh, additional DCP Chouhan said.

