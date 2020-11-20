Bhopal: Two arrested for trying to kill a 27-year-old man in Ayodhya Nagar

Bhopal: Two men who liked a woman tried to kill her husband on Thursday night. However, the victim survived and informed the police. Both the accused are arrested by the Ayodhya Nagar police.

The accused and victim are known to each other. Two years ago, the victim’s wife had left him and had started living with the accused Vishal Sama, along with her children.

But, she returned to her husband earlier this year. The accused was trying to convince her to return, but she refused.

He thus tried to eliminate the 27-year-old victim. He befriended him and won his confidence. On Thursday, the accused and his friend Ankit took him to a ground in Ayodhya Nagar where all of them consumed alcohol. Later, both the accused stabbed the 27-year-old victim and fled from the spot.

However, the onlookers informed the police and he was taken to the hospital. His condition is stated to be stable now.