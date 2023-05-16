 Bhopal: Two arrested for betting on IPL matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two arrested for betting on IPL matches

Bhopal: Two arrested for betting on IPL matches

Officials added that they seized accessories worth Rs 3 lakh from the possession of accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has arrested two persons for placing bets on cricket matches of Indian Premiere League (IPL) on Sunday, the officials said.

Officials added that they seized accessories worth Rs 3 lakh from the possession of accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch learnt through a tip-off about cricket betting going on at Housing Board Colony of Nishatpura on Sunday. The team rushed to the spot and raided the house, where they found six cell phones, an LED television set, a laptop and several notebooks in which the accused used to maintain the records of bets.

The accused Pravesh Asati and Neelesh Nath were taken into custody.

Read Also
Bhopal: Demand for dresses with Gond paintings outpaces supply
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Two arrested for betting on IPL matches

Bhopal: Two arrested for betting on IPL matches

Bhopal: HUT activists are fans of Zakir Naik

Bhopal: HUT activists are fans of Zakir Naik

Bhopal: OSD, Higher Education Sanjay Jain terminated

Bhopal: OSD, Higher Education Sanjay Jain terminated

Bhopal: Karnataka students interact with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, plant saplings with him

Bhopal: Karnataka students interact with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, plant saplings with him

Bhopal contractual sub-engineer Hema Meena rolled in wealth as her family lived hand-to mouth back...

Bhopal contractual sub-engineer Hema Meena rolled in wealth as her family lived hand-to mouth back...