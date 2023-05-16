Bhopal: Two arrested for betting on IPL matches

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has arrested two persons for placing bets on cricket matches of Indian Premiere League (IPL) on Sunday, the officials said.

Officials added that they seized accessories worth Rs 3 lakh from the possession of accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch learnt through a tip-off about cricket betting going on at Housing Board Colony of Nishatpura on Sunday. The team rushed to the spot and raided the house, where they found six cell phones, an LED television set, a laptop and several notebooks in which the accused used to maintain the records of bets.

The accused Pravesh Asati and Neelesh Nath were taken into custody.