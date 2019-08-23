Bhopal: Two armymen held for harassing minor girl

BHOPAL: Two army men have been arrested by Parwalia police for harassing a girl 14, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Vipin Tripathi 23 and Aslam Khan 30. Tripathi is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and Khan is from Himachal Pradesh.

Khan is Lans Naik and Tripathi is constable in the Army. SHO Parwalia Ranjeet Kumar Mishra said two army men tried to talk to the girl when she was returning home from temple on Sunday and when she refused to entertain them, they harassed her, following which she somehow managed give them a slip.

On reaching home she informed about the incident to her parents who took her to police station. An FIR has been lodged and the alleged culprits were traced to Mubarikpur on Wednesday.

They were arrested and produced in the court from where they were sent to jail. SHO Mishra said we are writing to their unit in Army to inform them about what they have done. Sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Bairagarh Deepak Nayak said that we have informed their unit in Bairagarh.