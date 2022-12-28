Bhopal: Tutor held for thrashing 5-year-old girl

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police station staff have arrested a tuition teacher on charges of thrashing a 5-year-old girl to the extent that she received fracture in her left arm.

According to Habibganj police station house officer Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria, Priya (5) stays with her maternal uncle in Habibganj.

She used to go to the house of a 20-year-old engineering student Prayag Vishwakarma to receive tuition.

The complainant Bhanupratap Singh Kushwaha, who is girl’s uncle, approached the police on Tuesday, alleging that Priya had gone for tuition classes as usual on Tuesday noon. When she was unable to spell several words, Vishwakarma thrashed her due to which she received injuries.

He learnt about the incident when informed about it by his younger sister, Ranu Kushwaha. The girl was rushed to the hospital where a fracture was found in her left hand.

A complaint was lodged at Habibganj police station after which the cops apprehended Vishwakarma. “Vishwakarma is pursuing engineering from a private college in Bhopal,” SHO Bhadoria said.