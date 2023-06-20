Bhopal: Tulsidas Samaroh Ends With Tulsi Charit, Dhrupad Vrind

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day ‘Goswami Tulsidas Samaroh’ ended with ‘Tulsi Charit,’ and ‘Dhrupad Vrind’ at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Tuesday evening which was presented by disciples of Dhrupad Sansthan Bhopal. They presented the compositions of saint and poet Goswami Tulsidas in Dhrupad style. The compositions were composed by Gundecha brothers in different ragas and Taals.

They began with Ram Stuti ‘Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhajaman’ in Raga Kafi and Aitta Taal. The verse taken from the Geetawali composed by Tulsidas, 'Chitrakoot ati bichitra sundar ban mahi pavitra" was presented in raga Kedar and in taal Chautal. It was followed by ‘Namo Anjani Nandanam Vayu Pootam,’ which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman in rag Bhimpalasi.

They ended with a verse from Kishkindha Kand's ‘Ghan ghamand nabh garjat ghoda,’ in raga Miyan Malhar and Taal Adi. After the abduction of Sita, Lord Ram along with his brother Laxman went out to find her in the rainy season. This verse has been composed on this incident.

Dhani Gundecha, Ankita Athawale, Charu Lata Rath, Tanishka Srivastava, Subhash Garkoti, Anjaneya Shukla, Vikramaditya Gupta, Somil Jain, and Rakesh Yadav were part of the Dhrupad Vrind. Bhavna Verma and Muni Malviya accompanied them on Tanpura and Dnyaneshwar Deshmukh on Pakhawaj.

Besides, artist Ramrath Pandey presented ‘Tulsi Charit’ in Aalha style. The film ‘Tulsidas’ was also screened. Art critic Vinay Upadhyay conducted the event.