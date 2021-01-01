Bhopal: Tulsi Silawat, Govind Rajput to take oath on Sunday

Indore: The much-awaited ministry expansion after the by-polls is taking place on Sunday. For this purpose, a function is being held at 12:30pm on the Raj Bhawan premises on that day. Only two legislators, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput, are likely to be sworn in at the function.

No other legislators will be sworn in. Silawat and Rajput resigned during the by-elections, because they had completed six months in the cabinet without becoming MLAs. Close to Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, both Silawat and Rajput have waited for swearing-in as ministers since the results of the by-polls were out. After the by-poll outcome, it was expected that both the former ministers would soon be sworn in.

The swearing-in ceremony is going to take place 54 days after the results were out. Many legislators have set their eyes on the ministry expansion. Nonetheless, there has been no decision on the departments to be allotted to both of them. Before resigning from the ministry, Silawat headed the Water Resources Department and Rajput the Revenue and Transport Department.