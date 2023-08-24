Bhopal: ‘Tukke Pe Tukka’ Staged At LBT

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A play ‘Sidhi Dar Sidhi urf Tukke pe Tukka’ was staged at an auditorium Little Ballet Troupe in the city on Wednesday. Written by Rajesh Joshi and directed by Bansi Kaul, the play presented by The Rang Vidushak troupe from Bhopal with clown costumes and heavily painted faces, the actors created an aura of amusement. The story revolves around Tukke, a rich boy who has never had any schooling. However, he gets the title of ‘Nawab’ by fate.

The satire provided the audience with a full dose of fun, alongside some social messages, and Kaul did not disappoint.m Besides, Bansi Kaul's book A Man without Mask, awarded with Padma Shri, was released.

