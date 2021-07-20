Bhopal: Truck laden with garlic worth Rs 10 lakh looted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck laden with garlic worth more than Rs 10 lakh was allegedly looted by a Bolero-borne robbers in state capital late on Monday night. The robbers tied the truck driver and cleaner truck to a tree.

The incident took place at Jhagariya Hills under Bilkhiriya police station of the city. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, when villagers spotted the driver and cleaner tied to a tree and informed police.

According to police, truck driver Shamshad and his brother Shahzad, who works as a cleaner, were heading towards Odisha from Rajasthan. They told police that a Bolero car overtook the truck near Jhagariya Hills. The robbers dragged them down and beat them up. They later tied them to a tree and escaped with the garlic-laden truck.

Additional superintendent of police Zone-2 Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya said that a case had been registered following the victim's complaint and further investigation is on.

The police officials, however, believe that the truck was seized by a finance company. “During investigation, it came to light that truck owner was not paying EMI due on the vehicle. Few days back, the finance company tried to seize the truck,” said a police officer.