Bhopal: Truck crushes child to death in Shahjahanabad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old girl riding pillion on a bike died as a truck ran over her, after she fell from the bike in Shahjahanabad locality of the city on Wednesday, the police said.

Shahjahanabad police station in-charge, Saurabh Pandey said that the minor girl who died in the accident has been identified as Sadiya (8). He said that Sadiya was a student of Class 3 at a private school in Bhopal and his uncle Yasir was dropping her home on a bike at 11 am on Wednesday. A mini truck rammed their bike from the rear, following which, Sadiya was flown away several feet and fell in front of the truck. As the truck was cruising at a great speed, the driver could not control it and eventually crushed Sadiya under the truck’s wheels.

Sadiya died on the spot, while Yasir sustained minor injuries. The truck driver left the vehicle on the spot and fled. After getting information of the incident police rushed to the spot and seized the truck. A probe is on to nab the accused truck driver, station in-charge Pandey said.