Bhopal: Tribal Students Stage Play On Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination, Women Empowerment

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal students have staged plays on sickle cell anaemia elimination, women empowerment, de-addiction and the importance of education.

It was part of the concluding day of the two-day annual cultural and literary festival at Eklavya Model Residential School (Gurukulam) in the city on Monday.

Besides 250 students from 63 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) of Madhya Pradesh, more than 30 teachers presented classical songs and instrumental music.

The selected students as well as teachers will represent Madhya Pradesh in the national competition to be held in Dehradun on October 3. A guidance camp will be organised for the selected students and teachers for the national competition.

