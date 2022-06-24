Bhopal: Tribal Museum doubles entry, photography fees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum has double the entry and photography fees. The new fee chart will come into effect from July 1.

The entry fee for Indian visitors (above 10 years of age) is Rs 20, for foreign visitors (above 10 years of age) Rs 400. Earlier it was Rs 10 and Rs 250 respectively.

Similarly, a fee of Rs 100 has been fixed for photography per camera/mobile (non-commercial without stand, tripod, selfie stick). Earlier the amount charged for the same was Rs 50.

The museum is open for visitors from 12 noon to 8 pm. Architectural, craft and practical forms of residence of tribal communities of Madhya Pradesh are displayed in various galleries of the museum.

In the 6 different galleries of the museum, glimpses of tribal life, their surroundings, sports, culture, rituals etc. can be seen. Kiosks have been set up in each gallery for the inquisitive and research scholars, so that Hindi and English can be understood in detail.