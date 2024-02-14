Bhopal: Tribal Dists Have Highest Number Of Malnourished Kids

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Launched in 2021 for freeing the state from the scourge of malnutrition among children, 1,36,252 of them were registered under Mukhyamantri Bal Arogya Samvardhan Yojana as on January 2024. Of the total, 29,830 have been categorised as severely acute malnourished (SAM), while 1,06,422 are moderately acute malnourished (MAM). Tribal dominated districts have reported the maximum number of malnourished kids in state.

According to latest data , 7313 MAM and 2411 SAM children were registered under the special programme in tribal-dominated Dhar district, followed by former CM Kamal Nath’s pocket-borough Chhindwara (which has sizeable population of Bharia, a particularly vulnerable tribe) with 7763 MAM and 1864 SAM children registered. The state women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria’s home district Jhabua has 2024 MAM kids and 1004 SAM kids registered under the scheme while another tribal dominated district Barwani has 5095 MAM and 1513 SAM kids. Likewise, Betul has 3666 MAM and 889 SAM kids, south-west MP’s Khargone has 1896 MAM and 762 SAM kids. There are 1467 MAM kids and 448 SAM kids in Khandwa district. Anuppur has 1598 MAM and 492 SAM kids, Shahdol has 2145 MAM and 552 SAM kids and Maoist-affected Balaghat has 2515 MAM and 401 SAM kids registered under the programme.

Vindhya region

Two districts forming part of Vindhya region with sizable Kol tribe population also have SAM and MAM children. Rewa has 3986 MAM and 1453 SAM kids and Satna has 3921 MAM and 1136 SAM kids registered under the scheme.

Big cities

Bhopal has 2547 MAM and 710 SAM kids, most populated district Indore has 3015 MAM and 587 SAM kids, Jabalpur has 2398 MAM and 691 SAM kids, Gwalior has 2178 MAM and 485 SAM kids and Sagar has 1889 MAM and 554 SAM kids. The CM Dr Mohan Yadav’s home district Ujjain too has 2880 MAM and 571 SAM kids. Among the districts housing the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), Baiga tribe populated Dindori and Mandla districts have 992 MAM, 406 SAM kids and 1671 MAM/491 SAM kids respectively, while districts having sizeable Saharia population too have significant number of MAM/SAM kids.