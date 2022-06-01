Bhopal: Tribal cell meeting at Raj Bhawan, Governor stresses implementation of PESA

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the work for framing the rules and provisions of the PESA Act (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) should be done with delicacy and dynamism.

Governor Patel was discussing the provisions of the PESA Act with the senior officials of Tribal Cell of the Raj Bhavan and the concerned departments on Wednesday.

The meeting was organised in two sessions. In the first session, the provisions related to the Department of Revenue and Minerals and in the second session, the provisions related to the Department of Water Resources and Commercial Taxes were discussed.

Patel said that just like a minute pain affects the entire body. Similarly if a section of a society is backwards if affects and distorts the entire society. He said that for an inclusive society, it is imperative to include tribal society in the mainstream.

ìIt is necessary that the work of development, upliftment and public awareness should be done sensitively and rapidly. Their effective implementation should be ensured on the ground,í said Patel. He said that his commitment lies in the success of efforts for tribal welfare and upliftment.

Efforts for tribal welfare are the prime concern of every moment in his life. He expected the officers that daily achievement of efforts for the development of tribal society would be a day of spirit like a birthday for them. With this spirit, the cooperation of the officers is expected in the efforts of tribal welfare and development of the deprived sections.