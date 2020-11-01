Bhopal: Trekking, yoga, riding form nature trail walk

Fervid Club organised nature trail walk on Sunday to make people aware about fitness and to connect them with nature. It was club’s first event after a gap of eight months because of corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

More than 50 people from different walks of life from the city took part. The 3.1-km long trekking began from Kerwa Point of Kerwa Dam. During the trek, the participants saw varieties of birds and clicked their photographs. After trekking, they performed Surya Namaskar and yoga. Some of them also rode bicycles. At the end, they had breakfast, which they had brought from homes.

Besides, a trial run of Pinkathon was held from Birla Temple in which participants covered a distance of five kilometres and came back to starting point. The registration for Pinkathon has started and the event will be held at Boat Club on November 8.