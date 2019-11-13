Bhopal: Trees to get QR code, all info just a click away

BHOPAL: Accessing information about tree like their botanical name, age, lifespan, blooming season and other details will be a just click away. The trees in capital city will have a QR Code - Quick Response Code - that once scanned through an android phone will give all its details to the user.

The code consists of black and white array of strips that is used for storing digital information about something that can be accessed using an app. The Capital project administration (CPA) is in the process of the installing the QR code on the saplings being planted. As many as 70,000 saplings will be installed with QR code by the CPA at across 31 locations in the city.

To access detail of the sapling, the person will have to just put the mobile phone in front of the QR code and scan it. The details of the saplings and trees will be updated in every three months.

The process will help track the growth of trees and also if at all any harm had been done to it.

Even a slight damage to the trees will be easily tracked, said an officer of the CPA.

The CPA has floated tenders for the process and firms having expertise in the field are called. Once the tender is allotted, the work on it will start.

Tenders floated for tagging: CCF

We have floated tender inviting firms for installing QR code on the saplings in the city, said chief conservator of forest (CCF) CPA official Sanjay Shrivastav. We will keep it economical and we want the residents enhance their interaction with nature in the way, he added.