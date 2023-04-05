Bhopal: Tree catches fire during Hanuman Janmotsav procession

Fire breaks out on Bhadbhada Road due to fireworks during procession on eve of Hanuman Jayanti | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tree in Bhadbhada caught fire on Wednesday evening when crackers were lit during a procession, which was taken out ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, Kamla Nagar police said. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday.

The fire was extinguished within half-an-hour, the police added.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kamla Nagar police station Anil Vajpayee said that a procession was taken out on Bhadbhada Road on Wednesday evening. Participants lit crackers, which struck a tree on the road. People panicked as the tree caught fire.

No fatalities were reported in the incident. The fire station was informed from where water tenders reached the spot and extinguished fire.