 Bhopal: Travel Agent Dupes Budhwara Man Of ₹5L For Visa, Passport
Bhopal: Travel Agent Dupes Budhwara Man Of ₹5L For Visa, Passport

Investigating officer (IO) at Kotwali police station, Dayashankar Pandey told Free Press that the complainant is named Abdul Salaam, who resides in Budhwara .

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A man working as a travel agent allegedly duped one of his acquaintances to the tune of Rs 5 lakh, which he had sought from him to issue visa and passport to him for the Haj pilgrimage, the police said on Friday. A search is on for the accused, who is still at large, the police added.

Investigating officer (IO) at Kotwali police station, Dayashankar Pandey told Free Press that the complainant is named Abdul Salaam, who resides in Budhwara. Salaam approached the police on Friday, telling them that he was acquainted with a travel agent named Shahnawaz, who used to issue visa and passports to people desirous of visiting Mecca for Haj.

He added that in March 2024, he had approached Shanawaz too, seeking visa and passport for the Haj pilgrimage. Shahnawaz sought Rs 6 lakh from him for the same, which he transferred to him through RTGS. Later in May’s first week, when Salaam did not receive the documents, he asked Shahnawaz to refund his money.

Salaam initially returned him Rs 1 lakh, and later stopped receiving his calls, after which, Salaam approached the police on Friday and lodged a complaint. Shahnawaz, in the meanwhile, fled from his office, and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him, they said.

