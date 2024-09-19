 Bhopal: Transport Minister Hints At Restarting Road Transport Corporation
The government has begun to mull over the issue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are indications that the government may restart transportation system in the state. The government has begun to mull over the issue.

Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh has hinted at the government’s intention to restart the transportation system. In an interaction with media persons on Wednesday, Singh said the government was planning to restart the system in some areas. The Indore bench of the Jabalpur High Court also wanted to know from the government the reasons for not restarting the State Transport Corporation.

article-image

“Why can’t MP Government start the transport corporation as Maharashtra and Kerala have done?” the court said.

According to sources, the transport department has been asked to prepare a draft to restart the government transport system. Once the transport department prepares the draft, the government will take the consent of finance and law departments before taking a decision on the issue.

According to reports, the government can start transportation services in some areas on PPP mode. If this model succeeds, the government may start the system in the state, sources said. Along with this, the government is mulling over buying electronic vehicles to restart the transportation system.

