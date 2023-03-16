Bhopal: Transport commissioner probing bribes at check posts for 6 months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said on Thursday that the centre’s transport department had written a letter to the state about bribes taken at check posts.

Rajput made the statement in the House in reply to a written question put up by legislator Pratap Grewal.

Rajput said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and to the Chief Secretary on September 1 last year.

On September 15 last year, CMO directed the transport commissioner to inquire into the case.

It is clear from Rajput’s reply that the transport commissioner has been inquiring into the case for the past six months whether the officials are taking bribes from truckers.

Rajput also said after the Central Government issued a letter in December 2021that after the implementation of GST and the launching of Vahan and Sarthi Portal, transport check posts had been closed in many states. The Central Government wanted a status report from Madhya Pradesh in this regard.

Rajput said a six-member committee headed by additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena was set up in December last year to review the transport check posts.

The committee is to give report in three months. The government will take a decision on removing the check posts on the committee’s recommendations.