Bhopal: Transport Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Jain promoted to SDGP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Jain has been promoted to Special Director General of Police (SDGP), according to the state government order issued on Thursday.

Mukesh Kumar Jain is an IPS officer of 1989 batch and he is presently posted as a transport commissioner, in Gwalior.

Now, Jain has been appointed as a special DG/transport commissioner. The promotion orders will be in effect from April 1.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 01:11 PM IST