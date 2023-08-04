 Bhopal: Transfer Orders Issued For 252 DSPs
Among them 206 are direct recruits and 44 are DSPs in-charge.

Friday, August 04, 2023
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued transfer orders of 252 DSPs on Thursday. Among them 44 are DSPs in-charge. Earlier the Election Commission of India (ECI) had asked the state government to change the officers who were posted in one district for the last three years and completing their term on January 31, 2024.

In compliance to the orders, the state government has issued the transfer orders of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP). Among them 206 are direct recruits and 44 are DSPs in-charge.

The Commission has directed that transfer, posting of all officers covered under the instruction shall be done and compliance reports by the chief secretary and the DGP with details of action obtained from concerned departments, offices of the state government shall be furnished to the commission by July 31.

Bhopal: GMC Junior Docs Protest Enters 3rd Day, Allege Toxic Work Culture Triggered Dr Saraswati To...


